Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,338,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 35.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

