Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €800.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €812.91 ($913.38).

Shares of MC stock opened at €729.30 ($819.44) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €710.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €679.30. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

