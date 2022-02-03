Credit Suisse Group Trims Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Target Price to $77.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

EHC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

