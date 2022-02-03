Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

