Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

CPG traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.35. 2,168,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,767. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.83. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.66.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

