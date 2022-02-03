Critical Analysis: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.87 $1.71 million $1.60 2.66 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99% Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

