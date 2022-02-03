Critical Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Energy Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 25.89 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Energy Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.21%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

