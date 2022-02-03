Critical Survey: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, meaning that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envestnet $998.23 million 3.98 -$3.11 million $0.46 157.94

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Summary

Envestnet beats Patient Portal Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

