Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.77% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Crocs stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

