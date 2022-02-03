Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.