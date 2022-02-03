CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Down 6.5%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

CAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

