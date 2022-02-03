CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,485 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

