Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $111,807.14

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $111,807.14 and approximately $2,069.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

