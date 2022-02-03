Cryptonovae Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,756,642 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

