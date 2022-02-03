CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 11.1% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $887,379.72 and $101.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00180972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00029066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00373283 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars.

