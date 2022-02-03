CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.