Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0566

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,439,280 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

