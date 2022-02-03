CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,730 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in CynergisTek by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Thursday. 9,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

