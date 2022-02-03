CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Acquired by Horton Capital Management LLC

Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the quarter. CynergisTek accounts for approximately 2.7% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CynergisTek worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CynergisTek by 67.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 111,477 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CynergisTek stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,427. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. bought 35,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $87,730 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CynergisTek Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

