DA Davidson Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17. IDEX has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

