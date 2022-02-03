DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

