Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $5,849,701.92 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00.

DHR stock opened at $294.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.05 and its 200 day moving average is $308.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

