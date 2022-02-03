Daryl G. Byrd Sells 155,328 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

