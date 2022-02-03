Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $262,866,353 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

