Datasea’s (DTSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DTSS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

