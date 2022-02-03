David S. Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

