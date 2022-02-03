DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

