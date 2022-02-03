DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in DaVita by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

