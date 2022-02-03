Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.83). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCPH stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 1,163,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,731. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

