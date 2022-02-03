DeFiChain Price Reaches $2.49 (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $746.96 million and $2.24 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011423 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

