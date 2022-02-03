Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Update

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 891,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $454.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.