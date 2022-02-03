DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

