DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.