DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $730,921.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $65.97 million and approximately $730,921.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.15 or 0.07168713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

