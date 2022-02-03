Deutsche Bank AG Buys 26,959 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2,172.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barclays by 153.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Barclays by 18.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

