Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 82.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viasat were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Amundi bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

