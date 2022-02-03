Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,112 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

