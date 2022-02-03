Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:ASH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.07. 22,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

