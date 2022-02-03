Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 217,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,435,323 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.