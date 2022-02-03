Diageo plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.5714 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $209.96 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

