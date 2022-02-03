Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Digi International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-0.37 EPS.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,413. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $743.49 million, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

