DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,071.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00388893 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,839,128 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

