Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.43. 107,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,533,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000.

