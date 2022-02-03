Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,150 ($42.35) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPLM. Barclays raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.87) to GBX 3,290 ($44.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.66) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,238 ($43.53).
LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,874 ($38.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,131.90. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,286 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($47.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
