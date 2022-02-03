Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,150 ($42.35) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPLM. Barclays raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.87) to GBX 3,290 ($44.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.66) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,238 ($43.53).

Get Diploma alerts:

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,874 ($38.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,131.90. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,286 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($47.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.08), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,486,223.02). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.78) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($150,280.29).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.