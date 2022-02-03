DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. DKSH has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

