Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 35,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,247,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

