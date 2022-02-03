Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

