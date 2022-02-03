Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 316,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE DFIN traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 276,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

