DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,701 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.2% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 86,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,884. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.