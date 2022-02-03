Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.12 and last traded at 7.12, with a volume of 6133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

