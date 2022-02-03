Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

