Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.